Watch: Juneau to give its latest update on its COVID-19 response

Juneau city officials are holding their latest COVID-19 Q&A and press briefing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Generally, they discuss new cases of COVID-19 and how they’re being transmitted, the community alert level and progress in vaccinating community members.

The city is also surveying community members to identify barriers and vaccine hesitancy among Juneau residents. That survey is live on the city’s website and will be open through April 11. Paper copies can be returned to all three branches of the Juneau Public Library, Bartlett Regional Hospital and City Hall. It’s available in English, Russian, Spanish and Tagalog.

You can stream the briefing here or on the city’s Facebook page.

 

