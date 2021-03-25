Newscast — Thursday, March 25, 2021

In this newscast:
- A panel of local healthcare experts, joined by Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, dispelled some myths about COVID-19 vaccines at a virtual Community Q&A on Wednesday.
- The tragedy in Atlanta last week amplified the conversation around anti-Asian hate, racism and violence in the United States, heightened in the last year by COVID-19 misinformation and stereotyping. Asian Alaskans are having that conversation too.
- The state of Alaska, a former governor and a host of municipalities, trade groups and businesses have filed to defend the Tongass National Forest’s exemption from a Clinton-era rule that limits development on federal land.