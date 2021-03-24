KTOO

Community | Coronavirus | Southeast

For Ketchikan grocery clerk, the best pandemic customers are the ones who show kindness

by

Mauricia Edenshaw (Photo courtesy of Edenshaw)

Throughout the pandemic, people classified as essential workers have gone to their jobs in person, putting themselves at risk of catching COVID-19.

Mauricia Edenshaw is one of those essential workers. She’s a clerk at a local grocery store. At her request, we’re not naming the specific store — she says she’s worried she could get in trouble at work.

Edenshaw talked to KRBD about her experiences working at a grocery store during the pandemic, starting with the earliest days — what it was like to work a job that put her at risk of catching a disease that the world knew very little about.

Listen here:

Read next

A year in: Alaskans recount the moment they knew the coronavirus would change everything

It seems everyone had a moment when the pandemic hit home — when we realized the coronavirus was not going away quickly and would change everything.

The Alaska House Finance Committee discusses a bill that would extend Gov. Mike Dunleavy's disaster declaration, in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska, on March 22, 2021. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

Patients, hospitals want Dunleavy and lawmakers to work out differences on disaster declaration

More than five weeks after the declaration expired, Dunleavy and some legislators disagree with other lawmakers over whether to bring the disaster declaration back.

As the one-dose vaccine gains ground in Sitka, officials consider the brighter economics of a ‘safe place’

Nearly two-thirds of eligible Sitkans have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines since December, and more than half are fully vaccinated, according to city data.