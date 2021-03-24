For Ketchikan grocery clerk, the best pandemic customers are the ones who show kindness

Throughout the pandemic, people classified as essential workers have gone to their jobs in person, putting themselves at risk of catching COVID-19.

Mauricia Edenshaw is one of those essential workers. She’s a clerk at a local grocery store. At her request, we’re not naming the specific store — she says she’s worried she could get in trouble at work.

Edenshaw talked to KRBD about her experiences working at a grocery store during the pandemic, starting with the earliest days — what it was like to work a job that put her at risk of catching a disease that the world knew very little about.

Listen here: