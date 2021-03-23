KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

WEDNESDAY: 100+ Women Who Care, Marie Drake Planetarium celebrates Earth Day, Scholarships for the Arts

by

They say, many hands make light work. And many checks can add up to a lot of money. Case in point: 100+ Women who Care, a group of Juneau women, who each give $100 to a single cause, once a year.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, find out how NAMI, this year’s recipient, will put $29,000 dollars in donations to work.  Guests: Aaron Surma, NAMI Juneau and Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition. Iola Young, Director of 100 Women Who Care.

Also:

  • The City and Borough of Juneau has assembled a panel to answer your questions about COVID this Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. Robert Barr, CBJ’s Emergency Operations Center Planning Chief, will have a preview. 
  • The Marie Drake Planetarium has big plans for Earth Day 2021. Guests: Steve Kocsis and Cristina Della Rosa, Marie Drake Planetarium.
  • Thanks to a Skagway family’s generosity, scholarships to pursue the arts. Guest: Jeff Brady, Margaret Frans Brady Scholarship Fund. 
This year $10,000 in scholarships will be given out to students pursuing the arts, courtesy of the Margaret Frans Brady Fund, established in 2012. Brady’s children used proceeds from her estate to seed the scholarship fund.

Sheli DeLaney hosts Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.