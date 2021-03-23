WEDNESDAY: 100+ Women Who Care, Marie Drake Planetarium celebrates Earth Day, Scholarships for the Arts

They say, many hands make light work. And many checks can add up to a lot of money. Case in point: 100+ Women who Care, a group of Juneau women, who each give $100 to a single cause, once a year.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, find out how NAMI, this year’s recipient, will put $29,000 dollars in donations to work. Guests: Aaron Surma, NAMI Juneau and Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition. Iola Young, Director of 100 Women Who Care.

Also:

The City and Borough of Juneau has assembled a panel to answer your questions about COVID this Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. Robert Barr, CBJ’s Emergency Operations Center Planning Chief, will have a preview.

The Marie Drake Planetarium has big plans for Earth Day 2021. Guests: Steve Kocsis and Cristina Della Rosa, Marie Drake Planetarium.

Thanks to a Skagway family’s generosity, scholarships to pursue the arts. Guest: Jeff Brady, Margaret Frans Brady Scholarship Fund.

Sheli DeLaney hosts Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.