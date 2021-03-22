Tuesday: Reducing food waste, the Biden administration and climate change, and an early childhood learning fair.

Save money on your food bill. Reduce waste. How it’s not only a win-win for your pocketbook, but for the planet. On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon today, we’ll introduce you to another Climate Change Solutionist, out to reduce greenhouse gases. Guest: Sarah Lewis, Cooperative Extension Service.

Also today:

A new president and a new policy on climate change. What that means for Alaska. Guest: Matt Jackson, Southeast Alaska Conservation Council (SEACC).

And an early childhood learning fair, aimed at helping parents partner with their kids. Guest: Nikki Love, Southeast Alaska Association for the Education of Young Children (AEYC).

