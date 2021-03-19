No one injured when Juneau school bus slid off Douglas Highway

No one was harmed in a traffic accident Friday morning that left a school bus in a ditch along the Douglas Highway at the bottom of Crow Hill.

Erran Kalwara with the Juneau Police Department says the crash happened around 9:30. A pick-up truck hit the bus at the intersection. The bus was left in place most of the day while a tow truck company figured out how to pull it out, Kalwara said.

Kristin Bartlett with the Juneau School District says the bus was just starting its run to pick up students who attend Sayéik Gastineau Community School.

Both the district and the company that operates school busses said no students were on the bus. And the police department confirmed that neither the bus driver nor the truck driver were injured.

But the crash caused some traffic delays on the road well into the afternoon. Kalwara said Juneau Police hoped to get traffic cleared up by 3 p.m.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said that the police department said the bus hit a truck. According to the driver of the bus, the truck hit the bus. The story has been updated.