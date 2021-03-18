KTOO

KRNN and KXLL radio are experiencing technical difficulties

Outdoors | Search & Rescue | Southeast

Watch: Sitka Coast Guard crew rescues injured hiker on Admiralty Island

by

A USCG helicopter team from Air Station Sitka medevacs a man with a broken leg last Friday (screenshot from USCG video)

A Coast Guard rescue team from Air Station Sitka medevaced a man with a broken leg last week.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a call from Alaska State Troopers around 9:30 a.m. on March 12 asking them to assist with a rescue operation in Cannery Cove, on the southeast side of Admiralty Island. The patient was a 69-year-old man who fell while hiking near his home.

Lt. Jonathan Orthman is a Jayhawk pilot for Air Station Sitka. He says good weather made the 42 mile trip take around 25 minutes.

“We got all set to fly out. The weather was actually really good for Sitka area for this time of year,” he said. “So we were able to go right over Baranof Island, straight over, almost direct line to the location that the state troopers had given us.”

Orthman says when they arrived, they couldn’t find a good place to land, so they hovered above the house, which was located on a hilltop in a heavily wooded area. The patient’s spouse had a VHF radio and was able to communicate with the helicopter crew directly.  They lowered a rescue swimmer and a crew member with advanced medical training to help prepare the patient for transport.

“It took them quite a while to get the patient kind of comfortable and set up,” he said. “It was kind of a tight area, so it was close to the home. We were doing our best, you know we have a very big helicopter. It makes a lot of wind and we don’t want to damage any property when we come in.”

Orthman says they moved the patient to a nearby picnic table, then hoisted the rescuers and the patient, one at a time. The man was then transported to Sitka for medical care. Orthman says five crew members participated in the rescue.

Read next

Troopers, Iditarod volunteer rescue child who fell through river ice in Skwentna

An Iditarod volunteer and two state wildlife troopers in Skwentna rescued an 8-year-old boy who fell through river ice at the Iditarod checkpoint on Tuesday. 

Two men missing after Chevak fire

A third of the community is without water and sewer following the fire.

Former Alaska tribal executive still missing after his helicopter disappeared near windswept islands

Some speculated that Teuber could have intentionally crashed his helicopter, while others noted that the aircraft went missing in an area known as challenging for pilots.

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.