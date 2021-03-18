Newscast — Thursday, March 18, 2021

- A Juneau resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and three more Alaskans have died from it,
- The Alaska legislature has extended its contract with the company that tests and screens everyone who enters the building for COVID-19,
- The COVID-19 pandemic has already disrupted Alaska’s winter Bering Sea fishing seasons. Now, some boats are contending with a shortage of fuel on St. Paul island.
- An Anchorage-based graphic designer launched a new magazine this year, the them for the first issue is looking at how living through COVID-19 has changed our relationships,
- Lawmakers have taken a step toward doubling Alaska’s lowest-in-the-nation gas tax.