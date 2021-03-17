Troopers arrest Nunapitchuk man suspected of shooting village police officer while escaping

State troopers, working with Bethel police, arrested a man they say shot a village police officer while escaping from the Nunapitchuk public safety building.

A trooper dispatch identified the shooter as Daris Larson, 37, of Nunapitchuk. After escaping, he fled to Bethel on a snowmachine, where he was arrested on March 16 around 8 p.m. Charges against Larson have yet to be determined.

Troopers from Bethel had responded to Nunapitchuk and were actively searching for the suspect while village residents of the village are asked to remain at home.

The VPO, whose name has not yet been released, was medevaced to Bethel and is reportedly in stable condition.