Thursday: Alyssa Quintyne on how to make a difference in your community.

On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, meet Alyssa Quintyne, who describes herself as a Bajan – an American with heritage from the Caribbean island of Barbados.

Quintyne is a community organizer at the Alaska Center in Fairbanks, where it’s a full time job to encourage people, who have been left out of decisions that affect their lives, to get involved.

For Quintyne, community organizing is a constant process of finding ways around obstacles. She says it’s a good thing she’s also an artist, because she takes a creative approach to everything. https://www.gouachebody.com/

Every Thursday, Juneau Afternoon is hosted by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

Christina Michelle and Kelli Patterson will lead the conversation, which begins at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.