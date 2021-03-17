KTOO

Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

Thursday: Alyssa Quintyne on how to make a difference in your community.

by

On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, meet Alyssa Quintyne, who describes herself as a Bajan – an American with heritage from the Caribbean island of Barbados.

Alyssa Qu
Alyssa Quintyne has been a longtime community organizer in Fairbanks. Her roots in Barbados have given her a unique perspective on reaching out to diverse groups of people.

Quintyne is a community organizer at the Alaska Center in Fairbanks, where it’s a full time job to encourage people, who have been left out of decisions that affect their lives, to get involved.

For Quintyne, community organizing is a constant process of finding ways around obstacles. She says it’s a good thing she’s also an artist, because she takes a creative approach to everything.  https://www.gouachebody.com/

Watercolor by Alyssa Quintyne.

Every Thursday, Juneau Afternoon is hosted by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

Christina Michelle and Kelli Patterson will lead the conversation, which begins at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

Membership contributions power every program, conversation, and story you hear on KTOO, KRNN, and KXLL. Donate today!