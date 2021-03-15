TUESDAY: The Department of Labor launches a podcast

The Department of Labor and Workforce Development has a new outreach tool in its kit: A monthly podcast. On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at the kinds of information available to job seekers or those in need of other employment help. Guest: Duane Mayes, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.

Also on Tuesday’s show:

Composting. How turning scraps of food into soil can help fight climate change. Guest: Lisa Daugherty of Juneau Composts.

For those coping with loss, a four-week online support program that offers a safe place to share and learn. Guests: Jennifer Carson, director of Hospice and Home Care of Juneau and Chaplain Charles Rohrbacker.

