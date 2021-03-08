Eagles:  Our neighbors, our inspiration

In Juneau, we know what it’s like to wake up to the chattering of eagles, neighbors we enjoy watching. Like us, they raise families, and occasionally need some help.

On Monday’s Juneau Afternoon, we’ll hear about efforts to save an eagle, found hanging upside down from a tree.

And get a preview of this Thursday’s Audubon Society presentation, “Growing up Eagle,” a birds-eye view inside an eagle’s nest.

Also on Monday, a status report from the City and Borough of Juneau about COVID vaccinations. Sign-up is underway for the next round.

