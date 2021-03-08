KTOO

Eagles:  Our neighbors, our inspiration

by

In Juneau, we know what it’s like to wake up to the chattering of eagles, neighbors we enjoy watching. Like us, they raise families, and occasionally need some help.

On Monday’s Juneau Afternoon, we’ll hear about efforts to save an eagle, found hanging upside down from a tree.

J.D. McComas, Kathy Benner, and the eagle
J.D. McComas, a U.S.D.A wildlife biologist, hands off a stranded eagle over to Kathy Benner of the Juneau Raptor Center during a rescue at the Juneau International Airport on March 1, 2021. (From video courtesy Scott Rinkenberger)

And get a preview of this Thursday’s Audubon Society presentation, “Growing up Eagle,” a birds-eye view inside an eagle’s nest.

Eagles parent a grey hatchling. (Photo by Helen Unruh)

Also on Monday, a status report from the City and Borough of Juneau about COVID vaccinations. Sign-up is underway for the next round.

