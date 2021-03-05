Cleanup efforts conclude for Sitka Sound fuel spill

Cleanup efforts concluded on Wednesday after a sunken fishing vessel spilled diesel fuel in Sitka Sound.

The Haida Lady was raised with lift bags and dewatering pumps and is now tied off to shore.

Hanson Marine removed around 1500 gallons of diesel and oily water from the vessel’s fuel tanks and another nearly 300 gallons of oil from the water nearby. The Coast Guard contracted with the Sitka-based company to conduct clean-up efforts, after noticing a sheen around the sunken fishing vessel on Friday.

The company also used lift bags and dewatering pumps to bring the submerged vessel to the surface and then tied it off to shore.

According to a Coast Guard press release, the Sitka’s Marine Safety Detachment will continue to monitor the vessel’s condition. Impacts to the environment are unknown at this time. According to the Coast Guard, no wildlife was observed within the worksite.