Newscast — Thursday, March 4, 2021

In this newscast:
- Petersburg is among the top hotspots for COVID-19 cases in the country, according to the New York Times.
- The National Transportation Safety Board has opened up an investigation into the disappearance of the helicopter piloted by former tribal health executive Andy Teuber.
- Sealaska Heritage Institute and the luxury retailer Neiman Marcus have settled a lawsuit over a coat the company sold.
- Alaska is preparing for its first elections under a new system green-lit by voters last year.
- Officials at the Alaska Volcano Observatory have raised the alert level after a small explosion was recorded at a remote volcano.