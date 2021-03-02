Watch: Juneau officials’ weekly COVID-19 update

Juneau city officials are holding their weekly COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m. today over video conference. You can watch on this post, through the City and Borough of Juneau’s Facebook page or on Zoom.

Members of the city’s emergency operations center will provide information about the local COVID-19 response and answer questions. Community members can email questions in advance.

The city’s next mass vaccination clinic is scheduled for March 12 and 13. As of Monday, 746 appointments were available. Eligible residents can sign up online or by calling the city’s COVID hotline at 586-6000.

Vaccines may also be available through other channels, including area pharmacies and doctor’s offices. Members of the military may be eligible through the U.S. Department of Defense and veterans through Veterans Affairs.

In Juneau, the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium is making the vaccine available to all of its beneficiaries and existing patients. To be considered for future appointments, sign up online.

So far, Juneau city officials think 30% of Juneau’s 16 and older population have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of Tuesday afternoon, city officials know of 18 residents with active cases of COVID-19. The figure includes Juneau residents in Juneau, Juneau residents outside of Juneau, and Alaska residents in Juneau, like legislators and their staff.