Juneau avalanche threat and preview of the Juneau Voices Project

Families with homes nestled into the mountainsides of Juneau, cast a nervous eye to the sky all weekend. Avalanche danger is at its peak, forcing some to evacuate.

On Juneau Afternoon today, we’ll look at why that threat won’t go away anytime soon.

An avalanche from Mt. Juneau on Jan. 4, 2021. Juneau’s avalanche danger is considerable, and conditions are forecast to get worse. (Screenshot of social media video)

Also on today’s show, travel back in time for a preview of the Juneau Voices Project, which launches this week. Stories you can hear on a self-guided tour of downtown Juneau.

A sign that’s part of the Juneau Voices project is posted outside the Alaska State Museum on Whittier Street. (Photo by Pablo Arauz Peña/KTOO)

