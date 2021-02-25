Unscathed: These Alaska villages are reaching herd immunity — without a single case of COVID-19

For years, residents of the Southeast Alaska fishing town of Pelican decried cuts to state ferry service that left them increasingly isolated.

Then came news of a deadly pandemic spread around the world by travelers.

“Everybody claims that it’s so hard to get in and out of here. I say, that’s perfect,” said Walt Weller, Pelican’s mayor. “There is no better time to be stranded in the middle of nowhere.”

A year into the pandemic, Pelican — reachable only by bush plane or boat — has zero recorded cases of COVID-19 and has vaccinated more than half its adults.

State officials say privacy considerations bar them from identifying communities without cases. But interviews and social media posts indicate Pelican is not alone. Alaska’s unique geography and isolation have helped some of its villages thwart the pandemic with astonishing success.

The state’s list of COVID-free communities includes at least 10 places, stretching from Pelican to the Aleutian Islands to deep in the Interior. In Southwest Alaska, where many communities have seen major outbreaks, officials at the regional tribal health care provider say six villages have nonetheless recorded no coronavirus cases at all.

Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, said there’s a degree of luck playing into which villages have escaped the virus entirely. But she also sees “patterns of success” in ones that have kept numbers low.

“Mitigation strategies work,” she said. “And it’s been pretty amazing to see some of these smaller communities work incredibly close together, and collaboratively, to be able to keep COVID out.”

Many of the villages without COVID-19 cases are Indigenous communities with vaccination rates far exceeding 50%, thanks to an aggressive statewide campaign by tribal health providers to deliver the shots.

Take the tiny, far-flung Aleutian Island community of Atka, which is more than 1,000 miles from hospital care.

The town has recorded no COVID-19 cases so far, and 90% of adults are vaccinated, Mayor Crystal Dushkin said. Everyone but mask- and glove-wearing city employees are banned from meeting planes at the airport, she said.

In the 50-person village of Chalkyitsik, not far from the Canadian border in the Interior, tribal leaders got pushback when family members were barred from visiting during the holidays. But the off-road-system community has seen zero recorded cases of COVID-19, and now all of its adults have been vaccinated, said Stephanie Herbert, the first chief of Chalkyitsik’s tribal government.