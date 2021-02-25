The deadly sinking of the Scandies Rose: How did it happen?

The first week of Coast Guard hearings into the why the Scandies Rose sank wraps up today. The crab boat set out with a crew of seven on New Year’s Eve, 2019, in icy Bering Sea conditions. Only two survived.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, why this week’s testimony could have far reaching implications for marine safety.

Also on Juneau Afternoon:

The connection between tree rings and avalanches, how they might help predict future mountain slides.

And a visit with Juneau singer-songwriter Taylor Vidic

Juneau Afternoon on Friday, February 25th