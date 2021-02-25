KTOO

Newscast — Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

  • Schools in Juneau are a little safer now that all teachers and staff in the district are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
  • Hospital employees at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage are stepping in to fill the void to hold some of the hospital’s sickest newborns.
  • The Alaska Marine Highway System is working to finalize the sale of its fast ferries to an overseas bidder.
  • U.S. Rep. Don Young introduced legislation that aims to allow large cruise ships to return to Alaska this summer.