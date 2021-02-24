African American spirituals and gospel: Their power to heal

If it weren’t for COVID-19, Juneau would host the 10th Annual Gospel and Choir Workshops. But the next best thing: a conversation on Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon with some of the presenters, who would have been here – Pastor Bobby Lewis of Harlem and Dr. Jaunelle Celaire, a professor of voice at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

With hosts Sherry Patterson and Christina Michelle, they will explore the powerful role that spirituals and gospel music play in Black culture, as part of this month’s celebration of Black History Month.

This edition of Juneau Afternoon, presented by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau, airs on Thursday, February 25th, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.