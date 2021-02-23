Petersburg schools go virtual as officials report most COVID-19 cases yet

Petersburg health officials Monday upgraded the community’s risk level to red status, and local schools are switching to online learning as COVID-19 spreads in the community.

Petersburg reported 16 active cases Monday, the most the community has seen since the start of the pandemic. That includes 13 local cases diagnosed in the past four days. Eleven of the cases are considered to be from community spread in Petersburg.

The borough’s incident commander Karl Hagerman explained the change to red status on a radio show Monday.

“This is due to quite an abundance of positive COVID-19 cases that have been discovered since Friday until today, and that is ongoing with contact tracing efforts continuing and additional testing being done, as rapid clip as we can up at the hospital,” Hagerman said.

Two people have been admitted to Petersburg Medical Center with COVID-19. Both are receiving oxygen support and antiviral medication but are not on ventilators. The medical center would likely send patients out to Anchorage or Seattle for that treatment.

Other people who have tested positive have been directed to isolate in their homes. Two of the recent cases identified were among staff members at the medical center.

The medical center is encouraging anyone who thinks they are a close contact to be tested. Chief of Staff Dr. Jennifer Hyer said they had tested 20 people Saturday, around 10 on Sunday and had at least 11 on the schedule for Monday. As of Monday, the positivity rate for those tested was at 5.5 percent.

The Petersburg School District announced it would switch to remote online learning for Tuesday and Wednesday, and possibly the rest of the week. Stedman Elementary School reported one of its staff members was among those who tested over the weekend.

Petersburg’s emergency operations center continues to recommend that people wear face coverings in public, indoor spaces, in line with the borough’s masking mandate. With the increase to red status for the community, the EOC is now also recommending against any gatherings with people who are not in your household, especially indoor gatherings.

Hagerman said the community will be in red status for at least a week, and he urges residents and businesses to take precautions.

“We’ve seen 13 local cases of COVID since Friday, and each of those cases have numerous close contacts that are being investigated,” he said. “To get to the point where we have all the close contacts identified and tested, and we know who is positive and who is not, it’s very important for the community to really buckle down and observe some precautions.”

Local health officials are strongly recommending non-essential businesses — like bars, restaurants, gyms and personal service businesses — close to walk-in customers. Other businesses are advised to switch to telework or staggered shifts to limit contact between employees.

Borough departments closed to foot traffic, and some businesses announced that change as well.