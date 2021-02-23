Newscast — Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

In this newscast:
- The president of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Andy Teuber has resigned.
- Mt. Edgecumbe High School in Sitka ceelbrated Gil Truitt Day today and will honor the Tlingit elder and local historian this evening with a plaque dedication and tribute.
- Some Alaska communities have had no COVID-19 cases through the whole pandemic and have vaccinated enough people to be close to reaching herd immunity.
- Trident Seafoods’ huge processing plant on the remote Aleutian island of Akutan reopened Friday after nearly a month-long COVID-19 closure.