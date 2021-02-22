Newscast — Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

In this newscast:
- The avalanche danger for downtown Juneau was lowered from ‘high’ to ‘considerable’ on Monday.
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that it would provide assistance for the December storm disaster in Southeast Alaska.
- The cruise industry in Southeast Alaska remains frustrated by Canada’s decision to close its ports to large ships for the year, effectively prohibiting anything close to a typical visitor season in 2021. But in 2022, the cruise rebound in ports like Sitka could be staggering.
- Alaska public health officials say 3,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine will arrive later than expected because of a winter storm that has ravaged the lower 48.
- Newly purchased property and buildings adjacent to an Anchorage shelter are expected to serve as a resource hub for people experiencing homelessness.