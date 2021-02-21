Mars Rover: Behind the scenes with an engineer

Steven “Scott” McClure is a Sealaska and Goldbelt shareholder with a story to tell. He’s currently a radiation project manager for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory on the Europa Clipper Mission. He also worked on the Mars Perseverance Rover.

Join KTOO’s Rhonda McBride on Monday’s Juneau Afternoon for a conversation with McClure about the Rover — and the importance of encouraging more young Alaskans to pursue careers in science and technology.

Juneau Afternoon airs live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.