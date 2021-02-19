Newscast — Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

The nonprofit health organization SEARHC is giving some of the COVID-19 vaccine supplies it gets from the federal Indian Health Services to Juneau for its next mass vaccination clinic in March,
Federal aviation safety investigators have closed the book on the Guardian Flight fatal crash in 2019 that killed three crew members,
Before the November election, political groups made last-minute ad blitzes to try to tip the state House toward their agendas. But up until recently, there was no way for Alaskans to know who was paying for the attacks,
If you want to cross the lake to visit the ice caves in the Mendenhall Glacier, do so a your own risk,
Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has told Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold his administration will no longer respond to her as the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.