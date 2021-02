The City and Borough of Juneau’s weekly community update on COVID-19 is at 4 p.m.

Members of the city’s emergency operations center will provide information about the local COVID-19 response and answer questions. Community members can submit questions in advance to COVIDquestions@juneau.org.

Watch on Zoom, Facebook Live or here. You can also call the city to listen by phone by calling 1-346-248-7799 or 1-669-900-6833 or 1-253-215-8782, webinar ID 985 6308 5159.