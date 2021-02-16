KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

  • Today is Elizabeth Peratrovich Day in Alaska, marking the anniversary of the signing of an anti-discrimination bill passed by Alaska’s territorial legislature in 1945.
  • Faced with the prospect of another canceled cruise season, Ketchikan’s borough is projecting a multimillion-dollar deficit.
  • Seal oil has been a staple in the diet of Alaska’s Inupiat for generations.
  • A federal appeals court has sided with conservation and Indigenous groups by ordering work to stop at a major oil project on Alaska’s North Slope.