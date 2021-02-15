Newscast – Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy addresses what the end of his pandemic emergency declaration,
- Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price resigns abruptly,
- the head of the University of Alaska system updates lawmakers,
- A federal appeals court orders work to stop at an oil project in the NPR-A,
- the family of a Kodiak man killed at a naval facility await answers from authorities,
- outbreaks at Matanuska-Susitna Borough schools trigger a mask policy at sporting events, and
- damage shuts down the Ptarmigan chairlift at Eaglecrest Ski Area.