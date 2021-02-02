There are still 400 open slots for Juneau’s next vaccination clinic

Update | 5:39 p.m.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were about 400 open appointments for Juneau’s next COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

People age 65 and up and health care workers are currently eligible under state guidelines. Juneau’s demographics and vaccination stats suggest there are still many seniors in town who could sign up.

Juneau Emergency Planning Chief Robert Barr said his best guess is a lot of them just aren’t aware that there’s a vaccine available for them.

“If there’s one thing that you take away today, we’d like it to be that, if there are seniors in your life, people over the age of 65? Please reach out,” Barr said. “See if they’re interested in vaccination. We still have many slots available.”

The city’s vaccine clinic is scheduled for Feb. 11 and 12. The sign-up process has been live since noon Monday. You can sign up on the city’s website, or by calling the city’s COVID hotline at 586-6000.

About one in five people out of everyone in Juneau that will eventually be eligible for the vaccine has gotten at least the first dose of the two-dose regimen.

Barr spoke during the city’s weekly community update on the pandemic. In other news, he said contact tracers working for the state Division of Public Health are still having problems reaching people. He said a lot of people don’t answer calls from unrecognized numbers.

“And there’s no caller ID that says it’s from Public Health, unfortunately, so … just be aware, you might get a call from a number you don’t immediately recognize, and that could be a Public Health contact tracer,” Barr said. “We recognize that’s not ideal, but that’s the situation we’re in right now.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, city officials are aware of 31 Juneau residents with active COVID-19 cases, plus three nonresidents in town.

Original story | 3:55 p.m.

Juneau’s latest COVID-19 update is scheduled at 4 p.m. today.

Members of the City and Borough of Juneau’s Emergency Operations Center will give an update, answer questions from the community submitted to COVIDquestions@juneau.org ahead of time and take questions from members of the press.

You can watch that update here, or by joining the Zoom webinar here: juneau.zoom.us/j/98563085159.

You can also call 1-346-248-7799 or 1-669-900-6833 or 1-253-215-8782, Webinar ID: 985 6308 5159.