Newscast – Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

In this newscast:

  • The state commissioner who oversees the Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles says they have finished a review of how personalized license plates with Nazi references became street legal.
  • One thing that 2020 taught us is that moving a huge chunk of the workforce out of the office and into the living room or garage or yurt, can work.
  • There’s been a lot of talk nationally about wearing two face masks, instead of just one as new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus circulate.
  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski and other moderate Republicans are presenting a new pandemic relief proposal to President Biden today.
  • Alaska health officials have asked people who prematurely signed up for vaccine appointments to cancel them.