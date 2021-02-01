Newscast – Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

In this newscast:
- The state commissioner who oversees the Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles says they have finished a review of how personalized license plates with Nazi references became street legal.
- One thing that 2020 taught us is that moving a huge chunk of the workforce out of the office and into the living room or garage or yurt, can work.
- There’s been a lot of talk nationally about wearing two face masks, instead of just one as new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus circulate.
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski and other moderate Republicans are presenting a new pandemic relief proposal to President Biden today.
- Alaska health officials have asked people who prematurely signed up for vaccine appointments to cancel them.