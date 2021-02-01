Alaska Folk Festival and drive-in Pamyua concert

When it comes to the performing arts in Juneau, the response to the pandemic has been, “The show must go on.” And it has. In some safe and surprisingly enjoyable ways.

This Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon will have the latest on the Alaska Folk Festival. Guest: Andrew Heist, President of the AFF Board.

Some other upcoming events you’ll hear about:

A drive-in concert featuring Pamyua. Guest: Juliette Alldredge from the University of Alaska Southeast

Juneau Artists Gallery First Friday and its Valentine’s Day theme. Guest: Laurie Craig, artist.

14th Annual Luna Film Festival, which features films for women, by women and about women. Guest: LaRae Jones, Juneau Pro Choice Coalition.

