KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Sticks and stones…

by

Maybe it’s that childhood rhyme about sticks and stones that make us underestimate the power of words to do more than break bones. On Friday’s  Juneau Afternoon, why a license plate, stamped with hate, has Alaska talking.

Some other highlights:

  • Peter Micciche talks about the difficult cards he’s been dealt as Senate President. How he hopes to turn them into a winning hand.
Sen. Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna. Micciche says he hopes he can get lawmakers to compromise on the size of the Permanent Fund Dividend. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)
  • How a shared passion for ice cream — and free ice cream at that — brought two lawmakers on the opposite side of the political spectrum together.

Rhonda McBride hosts this edition of Juneau Afternoon  on Friday, January 28th at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.