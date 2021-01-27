No injuries and no damage reported after avalanche on Mt. Juneau

A loose, dry avalanche came down Mount Juneau around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

In videos, the cloud of snow appears to come to rest in the Basin Road area, behind populated areas of downtown Juneau.

Assistant Chief Travis Mead with Capital City Fire/Rescue said there were no reports of injuries.

The Flume Trail crosses the path of the avalanche. Lauren Verrelli with Juneau Parks and Recreation said there were no reports of damage.

Small avalanches remain possible in Juneau. Wednesday’s urban avalanche advisory by Juneau Emergency Programs Manager Tom Mattice said strong winds are expected to gradually push snow off of high points and slowly reduce the risk of natural avalanches.