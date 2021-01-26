KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

In this newscast:

  • Alaska’s two U.S. senators split today over whether to dismiss the impeachment charge against former president Donald Trump.
  • There are more than 130 legislators and staff in Juneau for the legislative session.
  • In Juneau, teachers are still divided over whether reopening schools earlier this month was the right choice.
  • Governor Dunleavy removed Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard from the state Human Rights Commission on Tuesday over comments she made on social media defending Nazi terminology on a pair of custom Alaska license plates.