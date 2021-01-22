KTOO

Crime & Courts | Public Safety | Southeast

Haines police arrest man who threatened to ‘shoot up’ local clinic

by

The SEARHC Haines Health Center. (Henry Leasia/KHNS)

Haines police arrested a local man on Wednesday after he made violent threats in a phone call with a clinic receptionist.

According to charging documents, Charles Fischer became irate after requesting to speak with a doctor at the SEARHC Haines Health Center. When the receptionist asked for his name, the 54-year-old man threatened to shoot up the clinic and burn it to the ground.

The clinic locked down for about an hour and a half in response.

Police were called at about 9:30 a.m., according to Police Chief Heath Scott. Police arrested Fischer and took him to the Haines rural jail facility. Nobody was harmed during the incident.

Fischer was charged with second degree terroristic threatening, a felony offense that carries penalties of up to 5 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. After appearing in court, Fischer was released from the Haines rural jail on the condition that he stay away from the clinic and only make contact for emergencies or essential appointments. He will also be required to forfeit any weapons he owns and stay away from any places where alcohol or drugs are sold.

Fischer was appointed a public defender. His next court appearance is on March 26th.

Read next

'They’re just going to rip everything open': Displaced Haines residents worry that bears will trash their empty homes

Members of the Haines bear task force have discussed using a landing craft or even a helicopter to haul out food from Beach Road homes.

‘I would stay out of there’: Haines slide zone still unstable after rain

The Haines Borough Emergency Operations Center says a hunk of earth broke free on Monday evening and slid about 200 feet. Officials say it was about 20 feet wide and 60 feet across.

Haines area residents are getting vaccinated at nearly 10 times the national rate

Over the course of two days, the Haines Health Center ceased normal appointments to give about 600 people from Haines and Klukwan their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.