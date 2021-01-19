Several state buildings close due to fears of violence before inauguration

Several state buildings in Juneau and Anchorage are closed out of an “abundance of caution” due to fears about pre-inauguration violence.

The closures were announced in an internal memo from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s chief of staff, Ben Stevens, on Friday. Last week, the FBI warned about the potential for violence before the inauguration of Joe Biden, though police departments in Anchorage and Juneau have said they are not aware of any specific threats.

The buildings closed include the Alaska Office Building, Court Plaza Building, Community Building, the Facilities Center, the Governor’s House and Behrend’s House in Juneau, and the Atwood Building and Linny Pacillo Office in Anchorage.

The Dimond Courthouse administration offices in Juneau are also closed, though judicial operations at the building will continue, according to Building Maintenance Manager Anna Harrison.

The buildings will close through Thursday, Jan. 21.