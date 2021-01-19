KTOO

Juneau | Politics | State Government

Several state buildings close due to fears of violence before inauguration

by

The Robert B. Atwood building and neighbors in downtown Anchorage. (Staff photo)

Several state buildings in Juneau and Anchorage are closed out of an “abundance of caution” due to fears about pre-inauguration violence.

The closures were announced in an internal memo from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s chief of staff, Ben Stevens, on Friday. Last week, the FBI warned about the potential for violence before the inauguration of Joe Biden, though police departments in Anchorage and Juneau have said they are not aware of any specific threats.

The buildings closed include the Alaska Office Building, Court Plaza Building, Community Building, the Facilities Center, the Governor’s House and Behrend’s House in Juneau, and the Atwood Building and Linny Pacillo Office in Anchorage.

The Dimond Courthouse administration offices in Juneau are also closed, though judicial operations at the building will continue, according to Building Maintenance Manager Anna Harrison.

The buildings will close through Thursday, Jan. 21.

Read next

On first day of Alaska legislative session, Senate organizes while House deadlocks

The Senate Republicans formed a majority caucus during the last hour before the first floor session, leaving the party in control of the chamber for the ninth straight year. Just like two years ago, the House is evenly split and without a leader.

Dunleavy appoints Ed Sniffen as attorney general, pending lawmakers' approval

Sniffen had filled the position in an acting capacity since former Attorney General Kevin Clarkson resigned in August.

Proposal would allow Alaska lawmakers to vote remotely this session

The new system would allow lawmakers to vote from the regional legislative information offices, or from their homes if they are quarantined or isolated.