Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

In this newscast:
- The improvement plan for Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area is still in the works, but it’s well understood that when cruise tourism bounces back, changes are needed to accommodate the growing number of visitors.
- The Alaska Senate pulled together a 13-member Republican majority on the first day of the new session.
- It was an unusual first day of the 32nd Alaska Legislature.
- Norweigan Cruise Line will not have any trips to Alaska until the end of April at the earliest.
- Officials say Alaska’s coronavirus contact tracing effort is rebounding.