A preview of the 2021 legislative session…

They say politics is Alaska’s favorite sport — but this year in Juneau, no one’s sure exactly how the game is going to be played. The Senate and the House have yet to organize – and with the pandemic in the backdrop and state finances on life support, it’ll be a year that will call for some tough decisions.

On Juneau Afternoon, we’ll sit down with two of the state’s top political reporters and get their take on how to follow the ball this year.

Some other highlights:

Why Gavel to Gavel junkies have a lot to look forward to. KTOO Production Manager Mikko Wilson describes how the new robotic camera system at the State Capitol will improve your viewing experience.

How one group hopes to keep climate change on the legislature’s radar this session. Dick Farnell and Noah Williams of 350 Juneau will tell us about plans to hold events outside the Capitol on Fridays.

