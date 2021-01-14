KTOO

High winds, heavy snowfall could bring avalanche to Thane Road

An avalanche triggered by a state crew slides down the slopes of Mount Roberts above Thane Road on March 3, 2017. The cloud of snow crossed the channel to Douglas. (Photo by Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska News)
Between the wind and rain in town and snow in the mountains, the avalanche risk in and around Juneau is increasing, especially along Thane Road. 

Thursday’s high winds along with heavy snowfall at higher elevations will increase the possibility of an avalanche reaching Thane Road in the next 24 hours, according to the Department of Transportation.

Thane residents or other travelers should not stop or park in the avalanche danger zone that is marked by road signs. 

City officials say Thane residents should prepare in case the road is blocked by an avalanche. State officials may not be able to use heavy equipment to clear the road of any avalanche debris until the risk of hazard diminishes. 

In a daily urban avalanche advisory posted Thursday, Juneau’s emergency programs manager Tom Mattice says the current avalanche danger in the Juneau area is “considerable.” He says natural avalanches are likely overnight and into Friday as an incoming storm brings over 2- nches of precipitation and gale-force winds.

