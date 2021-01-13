Martin Luther King’s Legacy: Yesterday, today and tomorrow

As we prepare to celebrate Martin Luther King Day this month, some might ask: What would the civil rights leader have said about the social justice issues that dominate our headlines today?

On Juneau Afternoon, hear two ministers reflect on the movement King started and where it’s headed now.

Sherry Patterson with the Juneau Black Awareness Association will interview Dr. Alonzo Patterson, pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Anchorage for more than 50 years and Pastor Bobby Lewis of Harlem, New York. Lewis is no stranger to Juneau, where he has led gospel music workshops and choir concerts for the past twelve years.

Also, hear about plans for this year’s food and diaper drive on January 18th in observance of the MLK holiday, traditionally a day of service.

This edition of Juneau Afternoon will air on KTOO Juneau 104.3 on Thursday, January 14th, 2021. Also, online at KTOO.org and rebroadcast at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.