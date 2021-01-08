KTOO

Coronavirus | Health | Southcentral

Anchorage to open mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible residents

by

The Alaska Airlines Center at the University of Alaska Anchorage during the winter. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage will open a mass vaccination clinic at the Alaska Airlines Center this weekend for residents eligible for the current phase of vaccinations.

That includes people over the age of 65, health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff and emergency response workers.

The clinic will begin with 1,000 appointments spread out over the weekend, with at least another 800 slots next week.

Registration opened at 6 p.m. Thursday on the state’s vaccination website.

The announcement comes after reports of Alaskans having trouble booking appointments for vaccinations over the last several days, including in Anchorage.

“It’s been a challenging few days. I know on our end, and I know for you all that are really trying to make those appointments,” said Tessa Walker Linderman, who runs the state’s vaccination program, at a press conference on Thursday. “We’re working really hard to streamline some of the communications and usability of our website.”

State officials say similar mass vaccination clinics are planned for Juneau, Fairbanks and the Mat-Su.

Read next

In Alaska, public health has a deep history of adventure and the COVID-19 vaccine is living up to it

Vials have been airlifted to villages chartered planes. Others were driven through choppy seas on a water taxi. And some of the clinicians giving shots in rural Alaska were even shuttled around villages on sleds, pulled behind snowmachines.

Tourists walk on Skagway’s railroad dock in summer of 2016. The cliff, where a rockslide occurred Aug. 26, is adjacent to Skagway’s biggest cruise ship dock. (Photo by Emily Files/KHNS)

State offers few details on efforts to bring cruise ships safely back to Alaska in 2021

A working group to reboot the cruise industry in Alaska is in the works, says Alaska’s commissioner for health and social services. But those working most closely with the cruise industry say they’re not in the loop.

With teachers next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine, some in Anchorage want to postpone face-to-face instruction

The state’s vaccine allocation committee departed from national recommendations, opting to vaccinate people over 65 before some essential workers. That means teachers under 65 will have to wait longer for vaccinations.