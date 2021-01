Wrangell’s first state ferry since last November has been delayed for more than 24 hours due to stormy seas in the Gulf of Alaska.

The Kennicott is now scheduled to depart Juneau this evening and arrive in Wrangell at 9 a.m. Friday. This will be Wrangell’s only ferry connection this month.

Starting in February, Wrangell is scheduled to get a northbound ferry on Sundays and a southbound ferry on Wednesdays.