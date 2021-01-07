Weathering the COVID crisis: How necessity turned out to be the mother of invention for our guests on this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon.

Some of the highlights:

The 2021 tourism season: Liz Perry and Kara Tetley from Juneau Travel look at challenges and the opportunities ahead.

A follow-up on the virtual videos produced with COVID relief money. Juneau singer-songwriter Taylor Vidic talks about how this project helped dozens of local artists.

Tekla Waterfield grew up performing at the Juneau Folk Festival. Today she lives in Seattle with her husband, Jeff Fielder. Hear songs from their new album, “Trouble in Time,” a musical COVID Chronicle.

Rhonda McBride hosts Juneau Afternoon on Friday, January 8, 2021. Live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.