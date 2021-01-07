Weathering the COVID crisis: How necessity turned out to be the mother of invention for our guests on this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon.
Some of the highlights:
- The 2021 tourism season: Liz Perry and Kara Tetley from Juneau Travel look at challenges and the opportunities ahead.
- A follow-up on the virtual videos produced with COVID relief money. Juneau singer-songwriter Taylor Vidic talks about how this project helped dozens of local artists.
- Tekla Waterfield grew up performing at the Juneau Folk Festival. Today she lives in Seattle with her husband, Jeff Fielder. Hear songs from their new album, “Trouble in Time,” a musical COVID Chronicle.
Rhonda McBride hosts Juneau Afternoon on Friday, January 8, 2021. Live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.