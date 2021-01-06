‘President Trump, step up’: Biden condemns storming of U.S. Capitol

Members of Congress planned to count the Electoral College votes Wednesday but a group of Republicans objecting to the results, citing false claims of widespread voter fraud, have forced the U.S. Capitol into lockdown.

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the country from Wilmington, Del., Wednesday afternoon.

He delivered a somber address, calling on President Trump to “go on national television now to fulfil his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege” of supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

Biden had been expected to deliver remarks on the economy, but shortly after he arrived at the theater where he has held transition events, protestors forcefully stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s election as president. Biden, who will take the oath of office on January 20, spoke about the unfolding crisis in Washington, D.C.

NPR reports the U.S. Capitol Police locked down all buildings within the U.S. Capitol complex as violent supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol building and are clashing with law enforcement.

Alaska Public Media correspondent Liz Ruskin described sheltering in a locked Capitol office before getting evacuated by Capitol police to a basement room. But she insisted she was safe.

Well, Cap police pounded on the door and told us we had to evacuate. Still safe, now locked in a basement room. :(. Saw one of the officers who pulled the gun to guard the Speaker's dais. Everyone was giving him atta boys. — Liz Ruskin-AK public radio reporter (@lruskin) January 6, 2021

All members of Alaska’s congressional delegation condemned the violence on Twitter. Sen. Dan Sullivan said he was “disgusted by the lawless acts of violence being perpetrated at the Capitol.” Rep. Don Young tweeted that he and his staff were safe and called on the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol to stand down. Sen. Lisa Murkowski tweeted that the situation was “truly mob rule at the moment.”

I am disgusted by the lawless acts of violence being perpetrated at the Capitol. Disgraceful. A sad day in American history. The world is watching. We are the United States of America. We must be better than this. We ARE better than this. — Sen. Dan Sullivan (@SenDanSullivan) January 6, 2021

President Trump continues to baselessly claim that he won the election rather than Joe Biden, who is set to be sworn into office on Jan. 20.

