Northwest Arctic village of Kivalina on ‘high alert’ as 44 residents test positive for COVID-19

This week, 44 residents of the Northwest Arctic village of Kivalina have tested positive for COVID-19, according to regional health care provider Maniilaq Association.

In a release, Maniilaq officials say 30 residents tested positive on Monday, with another 14 testing positive on Tuesday. The village is on high alert, with officials describing the situation as “widespread community transmission.”

Locals are advised to hunker down and avoid contact with nonfamily members. The number of positive cases represents roughly 10% of the village’s roughly 440 residents.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.