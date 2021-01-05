WATCH: Juneau’s weekly COVID-19 update is at 4 p.m.

Juneau city officials are holding their weekly COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m. today. You can watch on this post, on the City and Borough of Juneau’s Facebook page or on Zoom. The public can submit questions in advance to CovidQuestions@juneau.org.

As of today, city officials know of 29 residents with active cases. Case numbers are trending down here and statewide.

Recent reports from the emergency operations center say the city’s collected COVID-19 test samples from 571 people without symptoms as part of the city’s latest free, asymptomatic testing event. They found three positive cases out of the 308 tests processed as of Monday evening.

Appointments began Dec. 30 and are available until Jan. 10 through the city’s website or by calling the city’s regular COVID hotline at 907-586-6000.

Local emergency officials also say they’re working on better communication about the vaccination process. In Sunday’s emergency ops memo, Deputy City Manager Mila Cosgrove wrote, “There appears to be misinformation about how or when” people age 65 and older can register.