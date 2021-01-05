2021 off to a busy start!

The arts are front and center stage for 2021. Join host Sheli Delaney on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 for Juneau Afternoon. Some of the highlights:

A preview of the Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards presentation this week from Ben Brown and Pat Race, who serve on the board of the Alaska State Council on the Arts.

Some must-see pieces of art at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum, acquired through the Juneau CARES artworks grant. Museum director Beth Weigel has a preview.

Rick Fritsch, a meteorologist and climate expert for the National Weather Service, looks at the weather trends for 2021.

Why Bruce Botelho, one of the founders of the International Juneau Youth Hostel, believes hostels are still an important rite of passage

Join the conversation on Juneau Afternoon this Wednesday — live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.