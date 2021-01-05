2021 off to a busy start!

The arts are front and center stage for 2021. Join host Sheli Delaney on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 for Juneau Afternoon. Some of the highlights:
- A preview of the Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards presentation this week from Ben Brown and Pat Race, who serve on the board of the Alaska State Council on the Arts.
- Some must-see pieces of art at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum, acquired through the Juneau CARES artworks grant. Museum director Beth Weigel has a preview.
- Rick Fritsch, a meteorologist and climate expert for the National Weather Service, looks at the weather trends for 2021.
- Why Bruce Botelho, one of the founders of the International Juneau Youth Hostel, believes hostels are still an important rite of passage
