Want to root out discrimination and inequality in Juneau? Apply for a seat on the city’s Systemic Racism Review Committee.

The City and Borough of Juneau is accepting applications for its Systemic Racism Review Committee to address longstanding issues related to race in the community.

The Juneau assembly created the committee in August after protests and public listening sessions called for concrete action against systemic racism.

The seven-person committee will review proposed laws and advise the assembly if they include a policy or implication that is racist. It will also review ordinances and resolutions to see if they perpetuate racism.

Seats on the committee are open to all community members who are 18 or older. But according to a press release from the city, they’re looking for people who have experience identifying unlawful discrimination and inequity or intimate knowledge of local and tribal cultures and practices.

Assembly member Loren Jones says Juneau residents with experience in social justice, human rights or research at the university level are encouraged to apply. Applicants will receive a list of questions asking why they’re a good fit for the role.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, Jan. 10.