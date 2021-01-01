KTOO

Community | Juneau | Local Government

Want to root out discrimination and inequality in Juneau? Apply for a seat on the city’s Systemic Racism Review Committee.

by

More than 400 people attended a downtown rally in Juneau in June in support of Black community members and Black people following nationwide protests against police violence and systemic racism. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

The City and Borough of Juneau is accepting applications for its Systemic Racism Review Committee to address longstanding issues related to race in the community.

The Juneau assembly created the committee in August after protests and public listening sessions called for concrete action against systemic racism.

The seven-person committee will review proposed laws and advise the assembly if they include a policy or implication that is racist. It will also review ordinances and resolutions to see if they perpetuate racism.

Seats on the committee are open to all community members who are 18 or older. But according to a press release from the city, they’re looking for people who have experience identifying unlawful discrimination and inequity or intimate knowledge of local and tribal cultures and practices.

Assembly member Loren Jones says Juneau residents with experience in social justice, human rights or research at the university level are encouraged to apply. Applicants will receive a list of questions asking why they’re a good fit for the role.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, Jan. 10.

Read next

Organizers of a rally that drew more than 400 people to out in support of black community members and black people nationwide, read the names of black people who have been killed by police during a rally on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. It is the 11th day of nationwide protests against police violence and systemic racism following the death of George Floyd who was killed while being taken into custody by Minneapolis Police in late May. They repeated the message that Juneau is not immune and put out a list of demands including that a community oversight committee be formed to moniter the Juneau Police Department. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Juneau's large anti-racist protest happened without any public advertising

Organizers read the names of black and brown lives lost to police violence. They also spoke about long-standing race issues in Juneau, namely in public education and the state criminal justice system.

To address concerns with policing and racism, Juneau starts by listening

The three-hour meeting included some sobering testimony from more than 40 community members who called in, many of them people of color who shared stories of racial profiling and discrimination. 

Juneau Assembly creates systemic racism review committee

The committee will be tasked with reviewing legislation that comes before the Assembly to ensure that it doesn’t perpetuate discrimination or inequality in the community. 