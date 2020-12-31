Judge orders Dunleavy administration to treat Alaska Landmine journalists like other media

For the next two weeks, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration will have to treat Jeff Landfield and The Alaska Landmine the same way it treats other media in the state. That is, he must be invited to press conferences and other press events the governor’s office holds.

The temporary order came from U.S. District Court Judge Josh Kindred after a hearing on Wednesday. Kindred said Landfield’s legal team and the evidence they’d shown so far persuaded him that the Landmine would likely win its lawsuit against the state.

Landfield sued Dunleavy and members of his administration on Dec. 22 after he was barred from participating in a press conference in early December. In the lawsuit, Landfield details a year of the governor’s office refusing to invite him or the Alaska Landmine to press events. Landfield and his lawyers say it’s a violation of his rights as a journalist.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the state argued that Landfield is not a member of the “traditional media.” It’s not clear exactly what that phrase means, but Kindred ordered the state to treat him as it does other members of the traditional media — however the state is defining that.

The order is in effect until Jan. 13, when the next hearing is scheduled. It’s not clear if Dunleavy plans to hold any press conferences in that time period. His spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a message asking if there were any scheduled