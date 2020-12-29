WATCH: Juneau emergency officials hold weekly COVID-19 update

Juneau city officials are holding their weekly COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m. today over video conference. You can watch on this post, on the City and Borough of Juneau’s Facebook page or on Zoom.

The public can submit questions in advance to CovidQuestions@juneau.org.

As of Monday evening, city officials know of 52 people with active cases in Juneau, including one person at Bartlett Regional Hospital. They found 19 new cases from Dec. 25 through Monday.

The emergency operations center also reported Monday that staff at the hospital have finished training on a new testing machine. It’s expected to go into service by mid-January.

The lab can process almost 400 COVID-19 tests in an 8-hour shift. That’s enough to cover Juneau’s daily needs so far, and potentially neighbors’ in the region. It would also cut turnaround time for results from a few days to the same day.

However, city officials say the vendor, Roche, for now can only provide enough reagent for 940 tests a week.