KTOO

Coronavirus | Juneau | Local Government

WATCH: Juneau emergency officials hold weekly COVID-19 update

by

Juneau city officials are holding their weekly COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m. today over video conference. You can watch on this post, on the City and Borough of Juneau’s Facebook page or on Zoom.

The public can submit questions in advance to CovidQuestions@juneau.org.

As of Monday evening, city officials know of 52 people with active cases in Juneau, including one person at Bartlett Regional Hospital. They found 19 new cases from Dec. 25 through Monday.

The emergency operations center also reported Monday that staff at the hospital have finished training on a new testing machine. It’s expected to go into service by mid-January. 

The lab can process almost 400 COVID-19 tests in an 8-hour shift. That’s enough to cover Juneau’s daily needs so far, and potentially neighbors’ in the region. It would also cut turnaround time for results from a few days to the same day.

However, city officials say the vendor, Roche, for now can only provide enough reagent for 940 tests a week.

Read next

Anchorage to ease COVID-19 restrictions starting New Year's Day

Anchorage's emergency order allowing businesses to reopen to at least 25% capacity takes effect Friday, Jan. 1.

'A really tough decision': The 2021 Iditarod won't end in Nome, but local leaders and mushers understand

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the Iditarod race organizers to create an altered route, one that goes through mostly unpopulated checkpoints.

Capital City Fire/Rescue paramedic Lily Kincaid injects firefighter/EMT Mark Fuette with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the downtown fire station in Juneau on Dec .17, 2020.

Health care workers are first in line for the COVID-19 vaccine. But who's next?

Dr. Anne Zink says the state's vaccine allocation committee is looking at three principals — logistics, science and equity — to get the vaccine out quickly, effectively and fairly.

You rely on us. Can we rely on you? Donate now.